Government moves to regulate use of mercury in mining

Uganda was the first East African country to ratify the 2013 Minamata Convention on Mercury in 2019. The Convention is an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury compounds. Given its effects on both human life and the environment, the government through its environment bodies is working to ensure phasing out of the use of Mercury in Uganda. In this story, we look at how big this problem of using Mercury is and measures to have it eradicated.