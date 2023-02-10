Government needs Shs155bn for SGR compensation

The ministry of works and transport says it is looking for 155 billion shillings to compensate people who will be affected by the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway between Tororo and Jinja districts as they look for more money to compensate Project Affected Persons elsewhere. Ministry officials told members of parliament's physical infrastructure committee that budget cuts have affected the compensation process. Minister Edward Katumba Wamala says the government is determined to start the construction of the standard gauge railway.