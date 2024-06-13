Government releases Shs13b to pay KCCA workers’ arrears
After more than five months of waiting, casual laborers in Kampala have finally started receiving their wages. The government has released Shs13 billion shillings to specifically address this matter though the workers had to fight tooth and nail to get what they rightfully deserve. Thousands of the laborers, consisting of sweepers, garbage collectors, and those responsible for emptying drainage channels have held a series of demonstrations since November last year demanding to be paid.