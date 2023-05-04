Video

Government releases tentative programme for Charles Engola's burial

Fallen Labour State Minister Charles Okello Engola will be buried on Saturday next week according to a tentative programme. Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard Private Wilson Sabiti on Tuesday at his home in Kyanja with the killer also ending his life in a saloon some distance from the home. Meanwhile, the owner of the salon where Private Sabiiti ended his life is pondering her next move with clients already shunning the place.

In the headlines

