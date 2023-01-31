Video

Government responds to UN on human right concerns

The government has written to the legal and human rights experts of the United Nations in defense of Uganda's position in handling matters related to human rights. This was after the UN tasked the Ugandan government to answer a variety of issues about the state of human rights in the country. According to the Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi, the Foreign Affairs Ministry is expected to submit the report before the end of February next month. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.