Government sacks Ntungamo dairy union boss over UGX28bn loss

The Commissioner of Cooperatives Development Mr Robert Bariyo Barigye has ordered the suspension of the board of the Ntungamo Diary farmers’ cooperative union (NDFCU) and a review of contracts for union employees after farmers suspected grave losses from 2021 to 2023.This follows the discovery of a 28 billion shilling loss during an internal audit by the supervisory committee of the Union. A further 460million shillings in Milk sales was also missing, supposedly stolen.