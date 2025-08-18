Government slashes free power connection costs to Shs30,000

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa is urging Ugandans to take advantage of the free electricity connections programme, where households now pay only 30,000 shillings for inspection instead of the previous 720,000 shillings. This is part of the World Bank–funded Rural Electrification Scale-up Project.

At the launch in Bukomero, Kiboga District, UEDCL revealed it has already processed 110,000 applications in four months as it works to clear a 127,000-connection backlog left by UMEME, with a target of 230,000 new connections. To meet this demand, over 850 technicians have been deployed countrywide.