Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Government to extend incentives to private industrial parks

The government is planning to provide incentives to private industrial parks, similar to those offered to other investors. According to the Minister of State for Investment, Evelyn Anite, the Mbalala area has been designated as an industrial park where investors can benefit from government-led infrastructural development. However, Anite cautioned against establishing factories in wetlands, stating that only existing factories will be permitted to continue operations. The minister emphasised the necessity of ensuring sufficient security and infrastructure in industrial zones.

In the headlines