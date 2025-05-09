Government to extend incentives to private industrial parks

The government is planning to provide incentives to private industrial parks, similar to those offered to other investors. According to the Minister of State for Investment, Evelyn Anite, the Mbalala area has been designated as an industrial park where investors can benefit from government-led infrastructural development. However, Anite cautioned against establishing factories in wetlands, stating that only existing factories will be permitted to continue operations. The minister emphasised the necessity of ensuring sufficient security and infrastructure in industrial zones.