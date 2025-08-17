Hello

Government to reinstate Express Penalty System by 2026

The government is planning to reinstate the Express Penalty System in January 2026. Speaking to NTV, the State Minister of Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, said that consultations are ongoing to address some of the gaps that prompted public outcry over hefty charges and the lack of road signage on most roads in Kampala and other areas.

Although the system was intended to curb accidents and encourage responsible driving, the 24-hour penalty— which attracts a 50% surcharge if a motorist defaults — was viewed by the public as a system that only makes driving in Kampala more difficult, especially given the lack of an organized public transport system.


