Govt critic Kakwenza says he had to flee for his life

The author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija says he will return to the country after receiving medical treatment in Germany. Speaking to NTV in an online interview, Kakwenza said he left the country on Wednesday through Rwanda. He had been allegedly tortured while in custody after he was arrested in December and has since been charged with offensive communication. Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani said the court will decide the fate of Kakwenza’s sureties when the hearing of the case starts in March.