Govt set to start national fuel blending programme

The Government of Uganda is set to roll out a national fuel blending program, marking a shift toward cleaner energy use in the petroleum sector. The initiative involves mixing imported petroleum with ethanol and will be implemented at all major fuel entry points, including Malaba, Busia, Mutukula, and Kawuku for marine imports. The move is part of efforts to reduce Uganda’s dependence on fully fossil-based fuels and to support local production of biofuels. Uganda currently imports approximately 1.2 billion litres of petroleum annually.