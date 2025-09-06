Hello

Gulu cancer patients referred to Kampala over lack of radiotherapy

At Gulu Regional Cancer Centre in Gulu City, patients continue to bear the brunt of referrals and transportation to Kampala due to the absence of radiotherapy services. Radiotherapy, also called radiation therapy, is an effective but expensive means of treating cancer. It uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumours. About 30% of the total number of patients visiting the facility require the services but are instead referred to Kampala. Operationalised in 2023, the Gulu Regional Cancer Centre receives more than 500 patients monthly.

