Head teacher jailed for stealing Shs90 million 

The Anti Corruption Court in Kololo has sentenced the headteacher of Centenary High School in Masaka, Rosemary Akujo to four years imprisonment after she was found guilty of embezzlement of 90.5million shillings. The money was meant for examination fees for candidates of UCE and UACE students for financial years 2016/2017.

The money was never remitted to UNEB and their results slips were confiscated and the school Centre number was subsequently cancelled. Presiding Principal Magistrate Grade One Moses Nabende convicted her on the evidence of 11 prosecution witnesses, including the School Secretary, Bursar, and former students, who all testified to paying the money to the headteacher. The magistrate ordered the headteacher to pay back the money to the School at the end of her sentence, in addition to barring her from holding public office for 10 years.