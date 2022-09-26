Health focus: Experts explain the Ebola Sudan strain

Uganda’s Ebola Sudan statistics hit double digits, placing us in a heightened alert situation! The Sudan strain is majorly known as a rare one because it is uncommon. Uganda is now experiencing this strain for the third time. The first and hardest hit was in 2000 when more than 200 people died, then in 2012 and now the recent outbreak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) held a virtual media briefing where they explained more of the Sudan strain.