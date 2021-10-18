Health focus: How to prevent breast cancer

In 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer. Breast cancer occurs in every country of the world in women at any age after puberty but with increasing rates in later life. In Uganda, medical experts say there is a steady increase in the prevalence of the disease and most recently in younger people with aggressive as compared to what is being seen in Europe and America. The good news is, it is preventable and curable once detected early. October is the breast cancer awareness month and here is Walter Mwesigye with more in this week's health focus.