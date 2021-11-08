HEALTH FOCUS: Meet the least heard of health workers

The health sector has several cadres that are critical for smooth operations to happen at health facilities. One of these categories of people is medical physicists! Are you wondering who these are? Medical physicists are professionals with education and specialist training in the concepts and techniques of applying physics in medicine. they work in clinical, academic or research institutions. On Friday, Walter Mwesigye spent a greater part of the day with some of the - only 12 members in the country and now explains.