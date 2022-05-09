Health minister lashes out at Lira City over infrastructure delays
The minister of health Jane Ruth Aceng has lashed out at Lira City authorities for the delayed construction work of a maternity ward at Ober Health 3.
The building whose construction still remains at foundation level was allocated 400 million shillings by the government but since then, work has stalled.
However, with less than two months to the end of the current financial year, there are fears that the city authorities may be forced to return the 400 million shillings to the government coffers.