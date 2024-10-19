Health professionals call for united efforts to improve healthcare
Health professionals are calling for increased stakeholder collaboration and community engagement to combat global epidemic outbreaks. The call came during the 18th joint annual scientific health conference at Hotel Africana in Kampala, themed “Global Health Security, Partnerships for Epidemic Response and Control in Sub-Saharan Africa.” Dr Haruna Muwonge, chair of the organizing committee emphasized the importance of communities working in synergy with partners to combat emerging global health threats collectively.