Health workers urged to do more Tuberculosis screening for children

The Board members of the Country Coordinating Mechanism are urging health workers in the Ankole sub-region to do more tuberculosis screening among children and infants. This came up when the CCM board members who are mandated with following up on the implementation of global funds in the country were in the Ankole region to look at the progress in the fight against Tuberculosis and its prevention. Ntungamo district has registered success in the rates of people who complete the Tuberculosis dosage in the region