Heart diseases on the rise, raise your activity level - Experts

Experts from the Uganda Heart Institute have urged the public to pay more attention to the heart of their health due to the high and increasing numbers of cardiovascular diseases.

The burden in Uganda is growing and the Uganda Heart Institute notes that one of every four adults have high blood pressure a precursor for heart disease.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, the heart specialists emphasised the need for policies that allow for physical activity because a sedentary lifestyle or inactivity is the leading risk factor for heart disease.