Heavy rains flood 800 homes in Bulambuli, one dead

One person has been confirmed dead after a heavy downpour flooded over 800 homes. Some homes have been destroyed, others submerged in water, and properties have been soaked with water and mud. The floods have also destroyed several acres of crops, including maize, beans, and soybeans, in the four sub-counties of Bumufuni, Bunambutye, Bukhonge, and Nabongo in Bulambuli district. People are stranded, with some removing affected items from their homes, while others attempt to repair the houses.