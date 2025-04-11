High court denies bail to Dr. Kizza Besigye and aide

The High Court today denied bail to veteran opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide, Obeid Lutale. This decision came despite the court confirming that the accused had satisfied all bail requirements. In her ruling, read on her behalf by Deputy Registrar Salam Ngobi, Justice Rosette Comfort Kania stated that, given the gravity of the case, granting bail would interfere with ongoing investigations. Following the ruling, lawyers representing the duo expressed disappointment and vowed to continue pursuing justice for their clients through all available avenues.