Historical facts of the Papal Conclave

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, has urged his peers to choose a leader who can guide the Church through what he described as a "difficult and complex" time. This was during today's mass ahead of the conclave, which is ongoing, to elect the 267th Pope. The conclave, which dates back to the Middle Ages, was established to prevent a prolonged vacant seat and outside interference. The term “conclave” comes from two Latin words: cum (with) and clavis (key). It designates both the secluded place where the papal election is held and the body of Cardinals convened there to elect the new Pope.