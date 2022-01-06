Hoima court charges three health workers for forgery
Three health workers have been charged with Forgery and Conspiracy by Hoima grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe. The charged include Rhoda Aheebwa the In-charge of Butema Health Centre III, Emmanuel Onyor the Medical Assistant and Ivan Bigirwa an Office Attendant attached to Butema Health Centre III in Buhanika Sub-County Hoima District.
The prosecution alleges that on the 30th of December 2021 the three and others still at large were caught by Police selling Covid-19 Vaccination Cards to unvaccinated people.