Hoima hospital x-ray machine down for a year

The X-ray machine at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital is malfunctioning. The machine was installed in January 2021 during the COVID-19 period, but has now been non-functional for a year, forcing patients to seek X-ray services at private facilities. According to John Mali, the Principal Radiographer in charge of X-ray services at the hospital, two machines—the X-ray machine and an ultrasound machine—were received and installed simultaneously in January 2021. He stated that the X-ray machine functioned well after installation until about a year ago, when the screen blacked ou,t and it stopped working.