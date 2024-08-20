Hon Ssekikubo to refocus motion on misconduct of commissioners

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo says he plans to refocus his censure motion against four parliamentary commissioners, to deal with gross misconduct and abuse of office. In his letter to Speaker Anita Among today, the legislator points to the misuse of parliamentary commission funds and the siphoning of money under the guise of allowances for foreign trips. According to Ssekikubo this amounts to an affront to the dignity of parliament and makes the commissioners liable to be removed from office. This change follows a high court’s ruling, which struck down his earlier censure motion, seeking to penalize the commissioners over their Shs1.7b service award, deeming it legal.