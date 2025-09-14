How Black Soldier Fly farming is transforming farms in Fort Portal

Several farmers in Fort Portal City have embraced the farming of Black Soldier Flies, an agricultural practice that is transforming farms into self-sustaining ecosystems. Some farmers who have adopted the idea say that the Black Soldier Fly project supports the entire agricultural value chain.

Larvae are used to feed poultry and other animals, while some are sold to nutritionists for human consumption.

The leftover residue, known as frass, is repurposed as organic manure. With nothing going to waste, Black Soldier Fly farming completes a full ecological cycle, offering both environmental and financial benefits, as BETTY MUDONDO reports.



