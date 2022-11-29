How the people first affected by HIV are coping

According to the Ministry of Health's Annual Estimates for 2021, Uganda has an estimated 1.4 million People living with HIV, of which 1.2 million are currently on treatment. The country has registered a 37% decline in annual AIDS-related deaths. That is from 37,000 in 2016 to 17,000 in 2021. And in 2021, new HIV infections were at 54,000. However, in the early 1980s when the disease began ravaging parts of the central region, the story was different. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this story of the first known victim of the AIDS pandemic and how people thought the disease was caused by witchcraft