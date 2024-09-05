How to account for unpaid work
A productivity study on unpaid work carried out by the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) to understand how best to account for unpaid work in informal settings shows that Ugandans are not fully benefiting from the numerous government poverty alleviation programs.
According to a senior research fellow at the Economic Policy Research Centre, Dr Madina Guloba, the research paper has evidence based on facts on the uptake of the various government poverty alleviation programs.