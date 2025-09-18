Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

How to turn discarded plastic into valuable products

Plastic pollution is a global environmental crisis that threatens oceans, wildlife, and the very air we breathe. But the link between plastic waste and climate change often goes unnoticed.The production, disposal, and degradation of plastics contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. With our oceans and landfills overflowing with non-biodegradable plastics, the stakes have never been higher. Today on Ecotalk, we take a closer look at how the Waste Plus Factory, a groundbreaking recycling initiative, is turning discarded plastic into valuable products and transforming the future of sustainability.

In the headlines