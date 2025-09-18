How to turn discarded plastic into valuable products

Plastic pollution is a global environmental crisis that threatens oceans, wildlife, and the very air we breathe. But the link between plastic waste and climate change often goes unnoticed.The production, disposal, and degradation of plastics contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. With our oceans and landfills overflowing with non-biodegradable plastics, the stakes have never been higher. Today on Ecotalk, we take a closer look at how the Waste Plus Factory, a groundbreaking recycling initiative, is turning discarded plastic into valuable products and transforming the future of sustainability.