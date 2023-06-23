How will government deal with ADF after Mpondwe attack? | ON THE SPOT

The attack on a primary school in Mpondwe that left 42 people killed was a shocker to Uganda’s security apparatus. It was, in a form, reminiscent of the Kicwamba attack in which 80 people were killed by the rebel ADF. It forces into question just how prepared are the army to deal with ADF both inside the DRC under operation shujaa and on Ugandan soil as terrorists. On The Spot is State Minister for Information and leader from Kasese, Kabbyanga Godfrey Baluku who joins us from Kasese Town, and Festo Kajura an analyst.