Justice Mugambe jailed in Britain for more than six years for forced labour offence

Video

How youth are dealing with employment challenges

Uganda has the second youngest population in the world, according to the United Nations. Nearly 11 million of the entire population are youths aged between 18 and 30 years. Despite a relatively high literacy rate, most of them are unemployed. So, how are the youth in Uganda tackling unemployment? Let's explore the story of Saufah Idris, a master's student in her final year. She was compelled to further her education because her undergraduate degree was not enough to secure employment in her field of study. Now, she is making ends meet by any means necessary.

In the headlines