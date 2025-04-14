Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Hundreds meet at Lubaga to pay tribute to the Kabaka

Hundreds turned up at Lubaga Cathedral  on Sunday to take part in a special mass to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi. The Archbishop of Buganda, Paul Ssemogerere led proceedings, which attracted an extensive array of the royal family, politicians, cultural leaders, and religious leaders from various religious denominations and shades of opinion. However, the Chief Guest and Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mwenda Mutebi opted out of the ceremonies at Lubaga.

In the headlines