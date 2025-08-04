Hundreds of runners run for River Rwizi’s survival

Hundreds of runners participated in the Rwizi River Marathon, which aimed to combat the silting of the river and control degradation under the theme "Echoes of Rwizi, a Race for Revival." The run took place at Booma Golf Course Pitch in Mbarara City. The Rwizi Run, funded by the World Wide Fund under the Ministry of Water and Environment, attracted partners from various business communities in Kabale, Rwampara, Mbarara, Gulu, and other conservation enthusiasts across the country.