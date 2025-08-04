Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Hundreds of runners run for River Rwizi’s survival

Hundreds of runners participated in the Rwizi River Marathon, which aimed to combat the silting of the river and control degradation under the theme "Echoes of Rwizi, a Race for Revival." The run took place at Booma Golf Course Pitch in Mbarara City. The Rwizi Run, funded by the World Wide Fund under the Ministry of Water and Environment, attracted partners from various business communities in Kabale, Rwampara, Mbarara, Gulu, and other conservation enthusiasts across the country.


In the headlines