Hunger drives Omoro families to abandon Nodding Syndrome treatment
Several families in Omoro District are abandoning nodding syndrome medication due to severe hunger in their households. This situation has raised concern among health workers and activists, who believe that non-adherence to lifelong medication exposes patients to frequent attacks, which could result in death.
Justin Ojok, the nodding syndrome focal point person in Omoro District, reports that many households have stopped the treatment. Nutrition, therapy, and medication are crucial in managing nodding syndrome cases.