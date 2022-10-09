I will soon launch the constitutional review process - Minister Mao

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao, has pledged to support the call by Human Rights activists to scrap the death penalty from Uganda’s statute books. Mao says he will soon be briefing the president on his main agenda of setting up a constitutional review commission that will look into key issues Ugandans would wish to amend in the constitution including the death penalty and a smooth transition of power. He was meeting the Human Rights activists from the East African partner states led by Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative.