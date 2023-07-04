IGG launches probe into alleged massive corruption at Ministry of Energy
The inspectorate of government has launched a probe into alleged massive corruption at the ministry of Energy. The IGG's probe is based on a whistle blower's report about corruption, especially in the awarding of contracts in the Rural Electrification programme.This was unveiled after the IGG Beti Kamya made an impromptu visit at the ministry on Monday, inquiring into accountability documents from permanent secretary Irene Bateebe.