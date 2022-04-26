Immigration Department stuck with over 10,000 unclaimed passports

The immigration department of Uganda says they are stuck with over 10,000 uncollected passports as applicants are yet to pick them up. Most of these are being held at the department's offices in Kyambogo near Kampala. The move has prompted the department to consider sending telephone text messages to the applicants to come for their passports. All this comes as the department struggles to contain a surge in the number of people applying for passports. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the immigration department Agnes Igoye says they will open a passport office in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi to bring consular services closer to Ugandans living there.