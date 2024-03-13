Improving understanding of the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response

A key intervention for improving maternal, perinatal, and neonatal survival is understanding the number and causes of deaths. Systematic analyses of overall mortality trends, as well as events and contributing factors leading to individual deaths, can help identify health systems barriers and locally inspired solutions to prevent such deaths in the future. In today's discussion of maternal and perinatal death and response, we were honored to have with us Dr. Allisyn Moran, Unit Head of maternal Health, World Health Organization (WHO) and Dr.Richard Mugahi, commissioner of Reproductive and Infant Health from MoH.