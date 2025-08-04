Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Inside NRM’S fight to grab ghettos from NUP

The ghettoes have lately turned into the go-to places for politicians, including the ruling government. Politicians attest that the once neglected ghettoes have slowly uplifted their status to attract attention by turning into territories where the political ambitions of politicians in urban areas are made or destroyed. This special attention has brought a basketful of goodies to the ghetto, but also, Jackson Onyango explains that it has got its downside. 


In the headlines