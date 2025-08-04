Inside NRM’S fight to grab ghettos from NUP
The ghettoes have lately turned into the go-to places for politicians, including the ruling government. Politicians attest that the once neglected ghettoes have slowly uplifted their status to attract attention by turning into territories where the political ambitions of politicians in urban areas are made or destroyed. This special attention has brought a basketful of goodies to the ghetto, but also, Jackson Onyango explains that it has got its downside.