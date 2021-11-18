Inter-religious council condemns terrorist attacks
The Inter-religious Council of Uganda has condemned acts of terrorism in the country, with the latest being two attacks in Kampala city on Tuesday.
The bombs struck outside the Central Police station on Buganda road and Parliamentary avenue. The attacks left 6 people dead and more than 30 people injured.
There has been condemnation of the terror attacks. The religious leaders have asked Ugandans not to involve themselves in these activities. The inter-religious council of Uganda voiced its disapproval.