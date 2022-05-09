Internal affairs ministry halves production of new passports
Ministry of Internal Affairs says the passport office halved production to enable system upgrade until the end of May to be able to satisfy the rising demand for the travel document.
The Ministry's Spokesperson Simon Mundeyi told journalists that the slow production was prompted by the opening of regional and diaspora passport offices which overwhelmed the headquarters, resulting into a glitch.
Mundeyi was responding to widespread concerns raised over long waiting periods between online application and passport issuance of passports that have almost tripled.