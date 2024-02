Police have recorded a 1.5% decrease in the number of cases reported, as indicated in the just-released 2023 Annual Crimes Report, which shows a decrease from 231,653 in 2022 to 228,074. On average, police received 19,004 cases every day. Much is highlighted in this report, and to make sense of it all, we have Tolit Atiya, a security expert, and Timothy Chemonges, Associate Director at the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA) and Parliament Watch Uganda.