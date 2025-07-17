Investigation widens as Ministry of Education officials linked to UGX 19 Billion theft

More officials from the Ministry of Education are facing trouble as the investigation into the mismanagement of at least 19 billion shillings continues to expand. The list of top officials suspected of being involved in the organized theft of government resources during the financial years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 is growing. Among these officials is the cashier who allegedly deposited the money into their accounts before it was swindled under the pretense of various activities that never took place. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kibuli is currently taking statements from 16 ministry officials who are accused of signing for and collecting the money before it was distributed.