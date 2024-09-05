Investors university: Forget import substitution with China Town
The Chairman Board of Directors at the Investors University, Yiga James Hillary, says the story of China Town store has not come as a surprise to the business community in Uganda. It has been there for a while but rather entrenched in downtown Kampala activities where Asian traders import and trade in nearly every item, taking advantage of the URA Window that allows traders to import in blocks, in which they pay less than those who import in bulk.
He warns that allowing such activity in the market threatens the whole idea of industrialization and import substitution often touted by the government.