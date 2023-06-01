Iron Sheets’ Case: Anti-Corruption Court adjourns Kitutu Case to 15th June

Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu's legal team has asked the Anti Corruption court to transfer the case file for Michael Naboya with whom she is accused of causing the loss of iron sheets meant for Karamoja, to the High Court transferred to the high court where an application was filed challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court. Naboya's case relates to the diversion of iron sheets between June 2022 and January 2023.