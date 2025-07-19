Hello

Isingiro vote tallying suspended,NRM Electoral Commission boss suspects violence

The NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr Tanga Odo,i has suspended the tallying of votes for the Woman district flagbearer for Isingiro district after suspecting chaos and violence that would erupt. Two candidates, Ayebazibwe Justine Kashaija and Lilian Ruteraho, had failed to harmoniously agree on the provisional results. The district NRM Chairperson, Lt. Moses Mushabe, welcomed the decision to suspend the tallying.

In the headlines