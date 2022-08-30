Jaro hospital to be sued for holding teenager over bills

Health Civil society organization CEHURD is planning to mount a lawsuit against a Jaro hospital in Kyaliwajala, Wakiso District, accusing it of illegally detaining a patient. The patient in question is 14-year-old Raymond Mugerwa, whose father Robert Sentongo has failed to pay a hospital bill amounting to Shs4.9 million. Mugerwa was rushed to this hospital for surgery following a motor accident back in June, and at the time Sentongo hoped that those responsible for the accident were supposed to pay for the hospital bills. But the hospital has also fought back promising to mount its lawsuit against Sentongo for failing to fulfill his obligations even after promising to do so.