Judiciary's budget for FY 2023/24 to include cost of armoring 5 vehicles

The Judiciary is considering the procurement of 65 vehicles for its officers in the next financial year. Judiciary Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana says they will start with armouring five vehicles although he does not specify which judicial officers will be considered first. The funds to procure these vehicles are part of the larger budget of about three hundred and ninety-two billion shillings that the judiciary has submitted for the financial year 2023/2024. This budget has increased by about ten billion from that of the current financial year and will also cater for retirement benefits.