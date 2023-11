The Judiciary aims to halve its judge-to-client ratio from 160,000 people to 80,000 to enhance efficient and swift access to justice, addressing the issue of case backlog in court. Chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dollo emphasized a focus on the Court of Appeal, which aims to have 56 justices across 8 circuits nationwide. Justice Dollo made these remarks during the induction of 11 justices in Entebbe.